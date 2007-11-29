Disney Shopping For Startups

TechCrunch reports that Disney is gearing up to make consumer Internet acquisitions–to the tune of 20 in the next two years. Two Disney VPs, Leigh Zarelli and Matt Pillar, will reportedly be scouring the hinterlands and writing the checks. Zarelli, based in NYC, was previously at IAC and co-founder of Gifts.com; Pillar, based in Burbank, was a partner at Catalytic Capital.

The pair will be focused on early-stage deals. Right now, they’re apparently talking to a few candidates and schmoozing with VCs.

