TechCrunch Ad Rates Slashed 35%

The recession has slammed into tech advertising, apparently, even at hot sites like TechCrunch, ReadWriteWeb, and GigaOm. (OK, and Silicon Alley Insider).



Federated Media, which sells ads across a boatload of top-tier tech sites, has slashed ad rates at all of the above. TechCrunch’s rate-card CPMs, for example, have been cut 35%, from $36 to $23.40:

Rate card rates are a joke, of course: If an ad has ever been sold at the price on the rate card (except at SAI), we’re not aware of it. But the new rates will at least reduce the amount of time advertisers spend laughing when they first see them. Federated also points out that these are prices for self-serve, low-service ads, not the major campaigns the company runs across multiple sites.

Here’s the good news on SAI’s rates, by the way. Advertisers are now getting a lot more for their money:

