TECHCRUNCH 2.0 HAS ARRIVED

PandoDaily, or “TechCrunch 2.0,” has officially launched.The site is run by former TechCrunch managing editor Sarah Lacy, who launched it to fill the hole opened when much of the original TechCrunch news staff left AOL.



As we first reported, the site features TechCrunch founder Mike Arrington and a host of other original TechCrunch staffers as contributers on the site. Among the list: Arrington, TechCrunch bloggers MG Siegler and Paul Carr, and Farhad Manjoo.

Lacy wrote in a blog post that she wants the site to be “the site-of-record for that startup root-system and everything that springs up from it, cycle-after-cycle.” She also said she has no intention of selling the site — which inevitably led to a large talent drain at the original TechCrunch after Arrington sold it to AOL.

Lacy has also hired three full-time writers for the site. She’s raised more than $2 million to launch it, AllThingsD Reports. Here’s the whole list, according to AllThingsD:

Marc Andreessen, Peter Thiel, Matt Cohler, Josh Kopelman, Zach Nelson, Andrew Anker, Saul Klein and Chris Dixon, as well as seed investments from Greylock Partners’ Discovery Fund, SV Angel, Lerer Ventures, Accel Partners and Menlo Ventures.

In a video interview with Kara Swisher of AllThingsD, Lacy said she thought TechCrunch was on a downward path, so she decided to bring back the original big voices in TechCrunch to launch the new site.

You can see a screen shot of the site below. It consists of two streams of content: the ticker on the left, which is essentially a paragraph with a source to the original story. Original content and features are on the right on the site.

