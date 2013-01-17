A Weird Orange Goo Could Make The Best Case For Your Phone

The mobile phone case industry is pretty crowded. Users who want protection, style, or both have to make a compromise in at least one area.



Lesser-known companies have to really go above and beyond to set themselves apart.

Tech 21 is a company that is raising the bar. At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, PopSci stopped by Tech21’s booth and saw this strange goo that resembled silly putty in texture.

The goo is being used to make a new line of unbreakable cases and covers for mobile devices like iPads, iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones, and other tablets.

Check out this video of the goo in action:









