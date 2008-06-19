Tech Writer Musical Chairs Continues: Slate Snags Salon's Farhad Manjoo

The journalism job market is dicier than ever these days. But as Valleywag notes, now is a good time to be an established tech writer looking to land a new job at a big publisher: Newsweek’s Steve Levy has jumped to Wired, Forbes’ Dan Lyons is headed to Newsweek, the WSJ’s Rebecca Buckman is headed to Forbes, etc.



The newest player on the carousel: Farhad Manjoo, who writes the Machinist column for Salon.com, is jumping to the Washington Post’s Slate.com next month. Farhad’s summary of the move, via email:

I’ve been at Salon since 2002, and I’ve loved every bit of it. Now just felt like a good time to make a change, and I can’t think of any place I’d rather go than Slate. I’ll be writing on subjects I’m curious about — gadgets, tech culture, tech policy — in a magazine that I’ve always found clever and funny. So it should be fun.

