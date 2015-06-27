Bosses at Facebook, Apple, Uber, and Google all celebrated the US ruling on gay marriage

Nathan McAlone, Lisa Eadicicco

Today there was a historic ruling by the Supreme Court, which legalised gay marriage nationwide. Since the ruling, influential tech executives have been vocal about their thoughts regarding the decision. Some companies, such as Uber and Twitter, have even hid little Easter eggs in their products to celebrate. 

Here’s a look at how the tech world responded.

Mark Zuckerberg did it with maps.

ZuckScreenshotFacebook, Mark Zuckerberg


Apple CEO Tim Cook, who came out as gay in October, talked of victory.

Uber made rainbows come out of its cars.

Google’s Sundar Pichai reminded us that many are still waiting.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff shared a map of where gay marriage is now legal.

And a bunch of media brands were celebrating too:

