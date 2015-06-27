Bosses at Facebook, Apple, Uber, and Google all celebrated the US ruling on gay marriage

Today there was a historic ruling by the Supreme Court, which legalised gay marriage nationwide. Since the ruling, influential tech executives have been vocal about their thoughts regarding the decision. Some companies, such as Uber and Twitter, have even hid little Easter eggs in their products to celebrate.

Here’s a look at how the tech world responded.

Mark Zuckerberg did it with maps.





Apple CEO Tim Cook, who came out as gay in October, talked of victory.

“The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.” — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 26, 2015

Today marks a victory for equality, perseverance and love. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 26, 2015

Uber made rainbows come out of its cars.

Google’s Sundar Pichai reminded us that many are still waiting.

What a day. It's been a long hard wait for many. Still is for many in other places. Hope we chip away at that next https://t.co/xBCgXP96Ck — sundarpichai (@sundarpichai) June 26, 2015

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff shared a map of where gay marriage is now legal.

And a bunch of media brands were celebrating too:

