‘Reverting to pre-pandemic trends isn’t enough’: Australia must boost its local tech skills to recoup lost GDP, a new report says

Building the tech skills of Australian workers could recoup some of the GDP lost through the pandemic.

Those are the findings of a new report from RMIT Online and Deloitte Access Economics.

Tech skills are “worth a lot more than how much we’re investing in training,” said Deloitte partner John O’Mahony.

A new report claims Australia lost out on nearly $150 billion in economic growth through the COVID-19 pandemic —but providing workers with digital skills could help erase that significant productivity deficit.

In a fresh report detailing Australia’s skills shortage and how the coronavirus crisis has reshaped the jobs market, RMIT Online and Deloitte Access Economics suggest the Australian economy produced some $148 billion less in GDP than it would have in a pandemic-free world.

The nation’s closed border policy had an outsized impact on its own, carving away $32 billion from the GDP Australia would have amassed otherwise, the report says.

The report does not just count the cost of COVID-19 — it suggests that without a change of course, Australia’s economy will be permanently smaller as a result of the coronavirus productivity divot.

“This means that reverting to pre-pandemic trends isn’t enough,” the authors state. “Instead, even stronger growth is needed to correct for losses incurred during the pandemic.”

Training in digital skills a necessity for growth

The report’s authors suggest re-skilling Australian employees is a viable way to make up for lost time.

John O’Mahony, partner at Deloitte Access Economics, said the research showed businesses, governments and individuals have an “extra responsibility” to “think smarter about how we can drive more growth inside workplaces”.

While ceding the report was prepared in conjunction with RMIT Online, which provides tech courses to workers looking to boost their skill set, O’Mahony said “businesses need to be investing more in re-skilling, and employees need to be putting their hand up and saying, ‘I want to be training more'”.

“And the evidence for the last two years is that while we’ve had more time in our hands during COVID, we haven’t used a lot of spare time to do more to do more training.”

Employers spend just two days a year actively bolstering the skills of their employees, O’Mahony said, meaning some workers are being left behind as digital skills infiltrate every aspect of working life.

Those skills are “worth a lot more than how much we’re investing in training,” he said.

“The research here finds that on average, picking up digital skills lift a worker’s productivity, lifts their wages, by around 9% a year.

“So if you think the return on getting these digital skills is 9% a year, it’s about $7,500 in wages.”

Combining new skills with old-fashioned migration

The report’s findings speak to the concerns of employers, who say a shortage of tech-centric skills have driven some wages into the stratosphere and constrained productivity.

While re-skilling workers with tech know-how will ease those concerns, the authors also acknowledge the role skilled migration could have in bolstering Australia’s productivity.

Policies which effectively brought international migration to a standstill mean Australia’s population is nearly 380,000 below where it would be without border closures, the report says.

In sharper terms, Australia missed out on more than 21 million hours of potential labour in September 2021 than it would have otherwise, the authors argue.

Of more than 400 business leaders surveyed for the report, more than half said it became more difficult to attract new staff through 2021.

And of the employers who said hiring the right staff was difficult, 27% said border closures had restricted access to talent — narrowly more than any other reason listed.

“For Australia to achieve its full economic potential, it will also need to reopen borders and get the most out of top international talent to help fill the skills gap,” O’Mahony said. “So it will also need to do that as well eventually.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday revealed Australia’s hard border policies will come to an end on February 21, ushering in new waves of skilled migrants previously locked out of the country and easing some of those talent bottlenecks.

However, The Australian Financial Review reports there is little appetite in Canberra to lift the c ap on net international migration from 160,000 a year.

Regardless of immigration policy tweaks, if they arrive at all, the RMIT Online and Deloitte report argues employers ought to take it on themselves to maximise the talent available today.

“Simply reopening [Australia’s] borders is not going to replenish the number of migrants who did not come to Australia over the past two years, making upskilling our existing workforce critical,” the report states.