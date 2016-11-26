17 things in tech we're thankful for this year

Photo: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

We’re getting so close to the holiday season. This is a time for reflection, so the Business Insider tech reporting team likes to look back at all the products, services, and other tech gizmos we’re thankful for each year.

Keep reading to see our picks.

Steve Kovach, senior correspondent: Hey Siri, OK Google, and Alexa have changed the way I interact with a lot of my gadgets. These 'wake commands' make it easy for me to get information or perform simple tasks on my phone or Amazon Echo. Amazon Kovach: I'm also thankful for Amazon Prime. It's tough to find time to shop, and I buy everything on Amazon from cat food to toilet paper. It more than pays for itself every year. Rafi Letzter/Tech Insider Rob Price, reporter: My Amazon Kindle. While I love reading physical books, the Kindle is an incredibly useful tool, and I've got more use from it than any other gadget. After six years, hundreds of books, and thousands of miles, mine finally gave up this year and I can't wait to get another. Amazon Kif Leswing, reporter: I'm thankful for iMessage and the fact that you can send them from your Mac. It's pretty much the main way I keep in touch with friends and family, which are what I'm REALLY thankful for. Screenshot/Tech Insider Jim Edwards, editor in chief of Business Insider UK: I'm thankful for Nuzzel, an app that gets rid of all the garbage on Twitter and saves only the best bits in the form of a constantly updated, super-relevant news source. iTunes Antonio Villas-Boas, reporter: I'm thankful for the devices that turned my old house into a smart house. I have a smart security system so I don't have to wonder if I locked up after I leave, a smart thermostat, and a video doorbell. Screenshot from Vivint app A shot from Antonio's video doorbell. Julie Bort, editor: I'm thankful for Google Maps. I'm one of those people without a sense of direction and from travelling internationally to finding a new restaurant in my town, I couldn't do it without this app. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Julie Bort: I'm also thankful for MyFitnessPal. It's not a perfect app, but it has made calorie counting and exercise tracking so much easier. I'm now using it with my friends to stay motivated during the dark of winter, when all we want to do is sleep and eat sweets. Julie Bort Business Insider's Julie Bort is an avid cyclist. Here she is with Lance Armstrong. Avery Hartmans, reporter: I'm thankful for the VSCO app, which lets me quickly and easily make sophisticated edits to photos on my phone. App Store Avery Hartmans: I'm also thankful for the integration of Google services like Maps, Gmail, Photos, and Calendar. I love being able to pull up directions to my next meeting by clicking the address in my calendar, or quickly back up all my pictures so I can access them anywhere. Google Matt Rosoff, executive editor: I'm thankful for the Eero wireless router, which is the first WiFi system that was as easy to set up as promised and has blanketed my house in fast, reliable WiFi. It's the best tech purchase I've made in a long time. Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider Matt Rosoff: I'm thankful for Slack. It lets our tech reporting team collaborate, gossip, and even joke around, which is super important since we're collaborating across the country. I love the freewheeling nature of our Slack chats. Slack Steven Tweedie, deputy editor: I'm thankful for my Hue lighting system at home, which lets me customise the warmth and colour of all my lights (I hate the sterile glow of most bulbs). I can also set things up so everything turns on when I walk in the door, and it also plugs into my iPhone's widgets and Siri so I don't have to worry about light switches. If you're a fan of uplighting, go with the Hue Lightstrips (pictured below) instead of the traditional bulbs. Steven Tweedie Alexei Oreskovic, deputy editor: LinkedIn! It makes our jobs as reporters so much easier when we need to find sources. Nan Palmero/Flickr Alexei Oreskovic: I'm also thankful for the algorithm-based elevator at our WeWork office in San Francisco. It doesn't let you push a button for your floor and forces you to wait for whichever elevator its mysterious brain deems to be in your interest. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Lori Janjigian, intern: I'm thankful for the Kindle app on my iPad and Amazon's selection of ebooks. It makes my commute to work so much easier to have a whole book at my fingertips. iTunes Nathan McAlone, editor: I'm thankful for the travel app Hopper, which tells me the optimal economic time to book my flights so I can see my family across the country in California without going bankrupt. Hopper

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.