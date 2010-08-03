Hi, I’m a tech VC on Twitter. I’m @xyzvc.



Photo: JOE MARINARO via Flickr

My icon is cool. It’s a painting/cartoon/wacky photo. Shows that I’m hip and approachable. But when I meet with you, I’ll still crush your dreams.

I tweet about technology, but occassionaly post personal stuff. Important to show I have a sensitive side and care about more than just making tons of dough.

I use # tags, sometimes as a funny form of emphasis. Kind of like a wink and a smile ;) #donttakethisposttooseriously

I love Twitter because I can broadcast my blog posts. Otherwise, no one would read them! I blog at xyzvc.com!

I tweet blog posts with advice on fundraising, customer acquisition, and company building. Usually, someone really smart has said it before and said it better. But I haven’t been in Hacker News for a while, so I figured there is no harm reinventing the wheel.

Retweeting is fun. It’s like a virtual high-five. I retweet the posts of my partners, coinvestors, and entrepreneurs I’ve backed. Oh, I also retweet posts from guys whose butts I’m currently kissing so that they will like me. I really hope @fredwilson retweets this… I’d get so many new followers!

My portfolio companies are the best. I will share so much of their good news with you it will make you want to unfollow me (unless you are a co-investor, in which case you will probably RT and add a #)

If a portfolio company is doing bad, no Twitter love. It’s like going to Disneyworld and trying to find Hercules or Mulan. It’s like they never existed.

I also tweet about the cool places I’ve been (via Foursquare and Gowalla), things I buy (via Swipely and Blippy), and the cool places I’m going to go (via Plancast).

Wow, that’s a lot of tweeting! That’s why I also tweet about how busy I’ve been and how little I’ve slept. It’s a tough life.

Full disclosure, I’ve been a tech VC and I’ve done most of these things.

