8 Unusual Gizmos That'll Keep You Cool This Summer

This time of year, you’ll often overhear someone complaining about the heat.



Many people opt for central air conditioning or the simple window AC unit, but where’s the fun in that?

From beds with built-in liquid cooling, to office chairs that can keep your backside chilly, there’s a surprising amount of technology that exists for one sole purpose: to keep you cool in the heat.

And while it may be more economical to choose a more traditional way to lower your body’s temperature, it can be fun to check out all of the innovative alternatives.

For those on a tight budget, we threw in a couple of low-tech, inexpensive options too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.