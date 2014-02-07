10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Google Google Chromebox for meetings

Good morning!

Here’s what you need to know as you head into the weekend.

1. That story on NBC journalists being “hacked” in Sochi isn’t completely true

2. It appears that Apple is planning to build sapphire-crystal displays for future iPhones

3. LinkedIn announced on Thursday it plans to acquire Bright, a data-driven job search startup, for $US120 million.

4.

Restaurant reservation platform OpenTable today reported quarterly earnings of $US52.3 million and used the day to put out some other news: the company has acquired Ness.



5.

Apple Inc. has bought $US14 billion of its own shares in the two weeks since reporting financial results that disappointed Wall Street.



6. A pair of ex-Googlers have launched Beep, a beautiful WiFi-equipped dial that lets you stream music to any speaker with a line-in port.

7. The US Federal Trade Commission has cleared the way for Google to purchase Nest for $US3.2 billion in cash. After Mountain View announced the buyout earlier this year, Google stated it expected the deal to close in the next few months.

8. Pinterest is today launching a new version of its mobile website, which the company says is “complete rewrite and redesign” aimed at better integrating the features found in Pinterest’s native mobile applications.

9. Google changed its homepage (not just in the U.S., but also in Russia) to a rainbow-themed sports illustration that links to the portion of the Olympic Charter, known as Principle 6, that declares the right of people to participate in sport without discrimination of any kind.

10. Aereo opened back up to New Yorkers! Now you can watch the Olympics!

