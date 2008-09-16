Tech Support Company CrossLoop Closes $6M Series B round

Valley-based CrossLoop, Inc., raised a $6 million Series B round, led by Venrock with an investment from El Dorado Ventures.



The company allows users to find and pay for technical support online and then use a desktop screen sharing application so the support professional can help them fix what’s wrong. The company says it has 10,000 support professionals on the site, and the average fee is $50/hr.

The company is getting two board members – Richard Moran, a partner at Venrock, and Andre Haddad, CEO of Shopping.com (EBAY). CrossLoop closed its Series A round ($3M) in December.

