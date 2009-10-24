Tech Stocks Explode Higher After Microsoft And Amazon Earnings

Traders are piling into tech like crazy this morning after blowout numbers from both Mcrosoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN).



When was the last time Microsoft was up 10% in a day? That’s a gigantic move for a company with $236 billion market cap.

And Amazon is up a staggering 17% after its report last night.

It’s early in the day but tech traders are in full-on buy mode this morning.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.