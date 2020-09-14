These are the 7 technology stocks Softbank piled into via call option strategies, report says

Reuters The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

After being identified as the “whale” behind a series of option trades in technology stocks earlier this month, the SoftBank Group is now reconsidering its strategy, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

The firm met with investors to explain that its option trading strategy is somewhat conservative and is only in blue-chip tech stocks.

SoftBank employed a strategy of buying out-of-the-money call options on tech stocks, and selling even higher priced calls on the same names, according to the report.

Here are the seven technology stocks SoftBank piled into via call options, according to the report.

Here are the seven technology stocks SoftBank piled into via call options, according to the report.



1. Amazon

Ticker: AMZNMarket cap: $US1.6 trillion

2. Adobe

Ticker: ADBEMarket cap: $US231.7 billion

3. Alphabet

Ticker: GOOGL/GOOGMarket cap: $US1.04 trillion

4. Netflix

Ticker: NFLXMarket cap: $US213.4 billion

5. Salesforce.com

Ticker: CRMMarket cap: $US224.3 billion

6. Microsoft

Ticker: MSFTMarket cap: $US1.53 trillion

7. Facebook

Ticker: FBMarket cap: $US768.6 billion



