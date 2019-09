Photo: Wikipedia

With an hour to go, big-time rally in all things tech.Microsoft — of all companies — is leading the way with a 4% gain.



The NASDAQ is up 1.5%, vs something closer to 1% for the other indices.

Apple is up over 2%, and Intel is up over!.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.