Tech stocks are getting clobbered today

Nearly every major tech stock is down on Thursday, one day after Donald Trump was officially elected president.

Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon are all in the red, despite the boarder market being up.

While the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 150 points in midday trading on Thursday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down more than 60 points.

Here’s how some of the major tech stocks are faring on Thursday:

Apple: -3.13%

Google: -4.05%

Microsoft: -3.07%

Facebook: -4.06%

Amazon: -5.04%

Yahoo: -3.01%

Netflix: -5.07%

Twitter: -5.07%

This story is developing…

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

