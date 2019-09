The big rally continues to power ahead.



Tech, as shown here by the NASDAQ (up 1.6%), is on fire.

Meanwhile, banks are enjoying a post-Basel bump, with names like Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and Bank of America all up between 1-3%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.