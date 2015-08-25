August has been a brutal month for some tech stocks

Monday’s stock market bloodbath capped off what was already shaping up to be a difficult month for tech stocks.

Statista charted the biggest losers for us as of market close on Monday August 24 — which some are calling Black Monday due to the huge drop in shares across the globe. But Tuesday morning saw a huge rally underway, so a lot of these losses are already being erased — for instance, Netflix is up more than 7% a few minutes after the market opened.

