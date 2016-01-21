Tech stocks are getting crushed in the selloff

Tech markets, like all global stocks, are getting crushed today.

The Dow fell 500 points in morning trading, while the Nasdaq plunged 160 points. And most big US tech companies got hit.

Overall, 2016 has been the worst start ever to a calendar year for the stock market.

Here’s some of the tech companies hit hard:

Etsy: ~8.2%

Square: ~8.24%

Netflix: ~7.2%

Facebook: ~4.8%

Yahoo: ~7.5%

And here are some that managed to suffer only minor plunges:

Intel: ~1.7%

Google: ~3.2%

eBay: ~2%

Amazon: ~3.9%

Apple: 2.9%

Twitter: 2.88%

