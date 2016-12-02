Tech stocks are plunging

Shares of technology companies were down sharply across the board on Thursday as the Nasdaq Composite fell 68 points, or about 1.4%.

Some of the big losers at the time of publication include:

Facebook (down 2.91%)

Google (down 1.98%)

Oracle (down 3.81%)

Salesforce (down 4.64%)

Qualcomm (down 5%)

Alibaba (down 4.52%)

The broader market is in better shape in midday trading on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up about 54 points.

