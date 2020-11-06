Tech stocks are primed to surge another 15% as election results seem likely to ease regulation risk, Wedbush says

- Tech stocks are thriving on expectations for a divided government in 2021. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives thinks the sector can rally another 10% to 15% by 2021.
- A Biden presidency and Republican-controlled Senate is the “Goldilocks election outcome” for tech names, Ives said.
- A divided government would likely block Democrats’ efforts to more strictly regulate tech giants.
- A Biden administration would take a softer tone to trade relations with China and ease pressures for tech stocks operating in both countries, Ives said.
Tech stocks are some of the biggest winners in the market’s post-election rally, and Wedbush analyst Dan Ives says the sector has much more room to run before the new year.
Wall Street is largely preparing for a divided government after forecasting a blue wave in recent months. The likely outcome, while impeding plans for near-term stimulus, erased Democrats’ chances to raise corporate taxes, strictly regulate industries, and reverse other Trump-administration policies.
A divided government is the “Goldilocks election outcome” for tech names, particularly the mega-caps that recently fuelled indexes’ best days in months, Ives said in a Thursday note. The sector stands to rally another 10% to 15% before the year is out, he added.
“With a nirvana election scenario and fundamental drivers for tech names gaining momentum, we continue to be bullish on owning the secular growth stories for 2021,” Ives wrote.
A Republican-held Senate tanks the chances of major legislative efforts to reform antitrust law. A blue wave could’ve led to increased scrutiny of major tech firms and their competition. A split Congress is positioned to ignore such concerns, which “posed the biggest risks to tech stalwarts with a ripple impact across the sector,” Ives said.
The Justice Department’s lawsuit against Google looms large, but is more a long-term threat than something that shapes today’s market landscape, he added.
Should former Vice President Joe Biden win the presidency, tech names can benefit further from an easing of US-China trade relations, according to Wedbush. The Trump administration’s aggressive trade policies and tariffs cut into some tech firms’ margins over the past two years. A Biden presidency would likely “take a softer tone” in decoupling supply chains between the two economic superpowers, Ives said.
“This would be a major bullish sign for the likes of Apple, Cisco, and semi names which are caught in the crossfire on this ongoing US/China battle with 5G front and centre,” Ives said, adding some piracy and intellectual-property theft issues would linger.
