Founders and insiders at just five ASX-listed tech companies offloaded $700 million worth of shares in the recent market surge

Afterpay co-founders Anthony Eisen and Nick Molnar.

Founders and company insiders in just five ASX-listed tech darlings sold more than $700 million worth of shares after the sector’s market rebound from March lows to astounding levels amid concerns of a post-COVID market bubble.

Afterpay founders Anthony Eisen and Nick Molnar led the way selling $250 million worth of shares in July after the stock plunged to $8 as the market priced in a COVID-induced recession as an existential threat for the buy now, pay later sector. The stock is now trading above $75.

They were not the only big sellers. Xero founder Rod Drury sold $198 million worth of shares this month, Kogan.com founders Ruslan Kogan and David Shafer sold a combined $157.6 million of their stock in August, and WiseTech founder Richard White has sold more than $65 million of stock since June with the most recent sale just last week.

Cloud-based communications services group, Whispir, was the other significant seller with major investors offloading $77 million worth of shares which were released from escrow a year after its public listing.

The most common reason for the share sales was the need for investment diversification.

“Ruslan and David have taken the opportunity to balance a portion of their investments while continuing to remain Kogan.com’s largest shareholders,” said Kogan chairman Gregg Ridder of the latest selldown by the duo.

Fund managers at a recent Pinnacle Virtual Summit said they did not blame company insiders for cashing in with stocks trading at levels not seen since the tech boom in 2000.

“You can’t blame these guys for taking some off the top when the companies have re-rated to the extent that they have,” said Michael Bell who is the joint chief investment officer at Solaris Investment Management.

“But the question you should be asking… is it justified the growth companies being at 40 odd times versus value companies at 15 times?”

Portfolio manager at Spheria Asset Management, Marcus Burns, had a warning for those chasing what he dubbed the “buy now, profit later” sector and “so-called disrupters”.

“It’s very thematic now to chase stocks that are disrupting the world… The fact is very few stocks do actually disrupt anything other than your own bank balance,” Mr Burns said.

Tech stock investors have been the major beneficiaries of the market rebound since March this year. As of last week, the ASX 200 and All Ords were up about 30 per cent since the March lows, the All Technology Index – which was launched in February this year – was up about 95 per cent.

It isn’t just the locally listed tech founders who planned to cash in.

In May, Atlassian announced to the US Nasdaq that co-founders Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar each planned to sell up to 2.34 million shares.

It would net the Atlassian founders more than $1.15 billion based on current share prices.

Atlassian has been caught in the market down draught which has affected tech stocks in the US and Australia. The sector has led the market downturn in both countries this month causing Atlassian shares to drop as much as 15 per cent.

This story originally appeared in the Sydney Morning Herald. Read the original story here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.