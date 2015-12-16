A tech CEO with 5 startups on his résumé explains why he doesn't have a LinkedIn profile

Shaun McConnon entered the startup world at age 49 when he became the CEO (and first full-time employee) of Raptor Systems, an American firewall company that has since been acquired.

That was in 1994.

Today, McConnon is 71 years old and working on his fifth tech startup — and he doesn’t even have a LinkedIn profile.

“What’s LinkedIn?” he joked when we asked him why he didn’t have an account on the social networking site. “Actually, I’m a fairly private person. No Twitter or Facebook either. I really don’t like the limelight.”

Instead, he says, “I prefer to network the old fashioned way — in person and via phone. I’ll talk to or meet with 20 people on any given day.”

McConnon is currently the CEO of BitSight, which assesses the security posture of a company from the outside and assigns it a numeric score, known as a Security Rating, which is similar to a credit rating.

He has no plans of retiring — or joining any social media websites — any time soon.

