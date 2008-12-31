Tech Stars Welcome Obama With $50,000 Gifts

Presidential inaugurations are expensive affairs, and the rich and powerful are always willing to help out with the bill.



Obama raked in $50,000 apiece (the legal maximum) from Hollywood fixtures like director Steven Spielberg and actress Sharon Stone, but the tech community isn’t missing out on the opportunity to get early on the incoming administration’s good side.

A who’s who of tech donors to Barack Obama’s Presidential Inaugural Committee:

Time Warner (TWX):

Joanna Shields, President of Bebo.com, $25,000

Google (GOOG):

Dick Costolo, former CEO of Feedburner, $25,000

Chad Hurley, former CEO of Youtube, $25,000

Marissa Mayer, VP of Search, $25,000

David Drummond, Chief Legal Officer, $25,000

Eric Schmidt, CEO, $25,000

Larry Page, co-founder, $25,000

Hewlett-Packard (HPQ):

Joe Beyers, VP of Intellectual Property Licensing, $10,000

Microsoft (MSFT):

Bill Gates, co-founder, $50,000

Melinda Gates, Bill’s wife, $50,000

Steve Ballmer, CEO, $50,000

Connie Ballmer, Steve’s wife, $50,000

Steven VanRoekel, Windows Server Solutions honcho, $50,000

Brad Smith, General Counsel, $25,000

Craig Mundie, Chief Research and Strategy Officer, $25,000

Oracle (ORCL):

Charles Phillips, President, $50,000

Qualcomm (QCOM):

Irwin Jacobs, co-founder and chairman, $25,000

Sony (SNE):

Lisa Ellis, President of Sony Records, $50,000

Yahoo (YHOO):

Laura Covington, Associate General Counsel, $10,000

Realnetworks (RNWK):

Robert Glaser, CEO, $50,000

Other Notable:

Mitch Kapor, Lotus co-fouder, $50,000

George Soros & family, $250,000 combined

See Also: Tech Companies Love Obama More Than McCain (Except AMD)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.