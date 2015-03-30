26 MORE tech skills worth a $100,000+ salary

When you have the right tech skills, you can command a great salary.

But the hot tech one year is not the next.

Job site Dice.com recently published its 2015 Salary Survey, which named the highest-paying tech skills right now.

And many skills pay more than $US110,000, as we recently reported. But there are plenty more skills that can net you a six-figure salary.

Of course, skills alone won’t always lead to a high salary. Work experience counts, too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.