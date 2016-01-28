9 tech skills that will get you a $130,000 salary

It’s a good time to be a tech professional.

Finding high-paying jobs in the tech field isn’t hard. But staying on top of the in-demand skills is a bit harder.

Job website Dice.com recently published its 2016 Salary Survey. The company surveyed 16,301 IT professionals in the fall of 2015 to come up with this list of average salaries for people with particular in-demand skills.

Of course, skills alone don’t always lead to a high salary. You’ll need the experience, too.

10. Puppet is worth an average salary of $131,121. Screenshot Puppet Labs founder, CEO Luke Kanies Puppet is IT automation software from Puppet Labs, one of a handful of young companies that's part of a huge, new tech trend called 'DevOps.' DevOps is when the developers creating software ('dev') and the teams responsible for deploying that software ('ops') use certain techniques so they can deploy technology almost as fast as it's released. 9. MapReduce is worth $131,563. Wikipedia Doug Cutting, who created Hadoop while at Yahoo, now works for Cloudera MapReduce is a programming framework used for analysing data to get meaning out of it. It's most commonly associated with Hadoop, a system for storing data across a bunch of low-cost servers. 7. Chef is worth $136,850. Chef Chef CEO Barry Crist Chef is IT automation software that's part of the DevOps trend we mentioned earlier. It competes with Puppet. 6. CloudStack is worth $138,095. cloudstack Cloud computing is a big trend and there's a battle over the different 'cloud operating systems.' Several of them are free and open source, but they're mostly built by vendors who want to sell a commercial version along with cloud computing software or equipment. One example is CloudStack, run by the Apache Software Foundation (keeper of many open source projects) and backed by Citrix, who sells a commercial version of it. 5. OpenStack is worth $138,579. Openstack OpenStack Foundation Executive Director Jonathan Bryce welcomes attendees to the 2015 OpenStack Summit. Another free and open source cloud computing operating system is OpenStack. Many vendors are supporting it and selling their own commercial versions of it, such as IBM, HP, Red Hat, Ubuntu, and lots of others. 4. PaaS is worth $140,894. Microsoft Scott Guthrie, who oversees Microsoft Azure and other tools for developers. PaaS is 'platform as a service,' which is a cloud system that lets developers build entire applications and host them in the cloud. Microsoft's Azure is the most prominent example. 3. Cloudera is worth $142,835. YouTube/EnterpriseCIOForum Cloudera CEO Tom Reilly. Cloudera makes a commercial version of Hadoop. Although Hadoop is a free and open-source-project for storing large amounts of data on inexpensive computer servers, the free version of Hadoop is not easy to use. Several companies have created friendlier versions of Hadoop, and Cloudera is among the most popular. 2. Cassandra is worth $147,811. Wikipedia Cassandra is a free and open source 'noSQL' database, which can handle and store data of different types and sizes of data. It's increasingly the go-to database for mobile and cloud applications. Apple uses Cassandra in a big way to store over 10 petabytes of data. Netflix uses it, too, among many others. 1. HANA is worth $154,749. SAP TV SAP co-founder Hasso Plattner HANA is SAP's database, the company's Oracle competitor. HANA is a part of a new wave of databases, known as an in-memory database. It runs entirely in a computer's memory instead of on storage disks. It can crunch large amounts of data nearly instantly.

