38 tech skills that will land you a $120,000-plus salary

There’s no question that the tech industry is filled with high-paying jobs. But it’s also an ever-changing job market. One day a skill is hot and the next it’s not.

Job site Dice.com recently published its 2016 Salary Survey, which named the highest-paying tech skills.

Dice surveyed 16,301 IT professionals in the fall of 2015 to come up with this list.

Of course, skills alone won’t always guarantee a high salary. Work experience counts, too. But if you’re considering which skills to flaunt on a resume, or which new skills to learn this year, this list is a very good place to start.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.