30 tech skills that will get you a $110,000+ salary today

Being a tech professional is a good career with plenty of high-paying jobs.

But it’s an ever-changing job market. One day a skill is hot and the next, it’s not.

Job site Dice.com recently published its 2015 Salary Survey which named the highest-paying tech skills.

Dice, a tech-specific job hunting site, surveyed 23,470 IT professionals in the fall of 2014 to come up with this list.

Of course, skills alone won’t always lead to a high salary. Work experience counts too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.