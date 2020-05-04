The top 16 software skills to add on your resume for landing a six-figure job

Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock Certain tech skills are frequently listed across the highest-paying jobs in America.

Knowledge of certain tech skills are more popular than others for working in one of the highest-paying jobs in the United States.

We compiled the most commonly listed tech skills across the highest-paying jobs from the Occupational Information Network’s database.

Microsoft Office and Excel are listed in over 20 of the 28 highest-paying jobs.

If you’re looking to apply for one of the highest-paying jobs in America, you probably want to study one of these most in-demand skills.

Business Insider decided to look at the software programs that are mentioned in multiple US jobs with the largest annual salaries as of May 2019. These six-figure jobs are mainly part of the healthcare industry, with salaries ranging from $US129,950 for postsecondary law teachers to $US261,730 for anesthesiologists. To find the commonly listed programs across these jobs, we looked at the tech skills of each job from the Occupational Information Network (O*NET).

We excluded two jobs that were categorised as “all other” (undefined roles within dentist specialists, as well as the physician and ophthalmologist categories) because O*NET doesn’t list their tech skills.

We decided to only look at the hottest technologies, which O*NET defines as tech skills that are “frequently included in employer job postings,” to find the most popular skills for working in one of America’s highest-paying jobs.

Various Microsoft Office programs made up the top skills on the list. For instance, Microsoft Excel is at the very top because it is mentioned in 21 of the 28 highest-paying jobs.

The following are the 16 common tech software needed for the highest-paying jobs in America, along with some of the jobs that require these skills:

16. Microsoft SharePoint: Project-management software

Cyrus McCrimmon/The Denver Post/Getty Images

How often it’s mentioned on O*NET: 7 of the 28 highest-paying jobs

Sample jobs and salaries:Public relations and fundraising managers – $US132,630 Computer and information systems managers – $US156,390

15. Microsoft Dynamics: Enterprise resource-planning software

EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images

How often it’s mentioned on O*NET: 7 of the 28 highest-paying jobs

Sample jobs and salaries:Marketing managers- $US149,200 Sales managers – $US141,690

14. MEDITECH software: Medical program

Ariel Skelley/Getty Images

How often it’s mentioned on O*NET: 7 of the 28 highest-paying jobs

Sample jobs and salaries:Anesthesiologists – $US261,730 Obstetricians and gynecologists – $US233,610

13. IBM Notes: Email software

Michael Hanschke/Reuters

How often it’s mentioned on O*NET: 7 of the 28 highest-paying jobs

Sample jobs and salaries:Financial managers – $US147,530 Compensation and benefits managers – $US134,210

12. Google Analytics: Data-mining software

franckreporter/Getty Images

How often it’s mentioned on O*NET: 7 of the 28 highest-paying jobs

Sample jobs and salaries:Sales managers – $US141,690 Public relations and fundraising managers – $US132,630

11. Data entry software: Database and query programs

Tetra Images/Getty Images

How often it’s mentioned on O*NET: 7 of the 28 highest-paying jobs

Sample jobs and salaries:Computer and information systems managers- $US156,390 Postsecondary law teachers – $US129,950

10. Structured query language (SQL): Database and query software

EvalCo/Getty Images

How often it’s mentioned on O*NET: 9 of the 28 highest-paying jobs

Sample jobs and salaries:Natural sciences managers- $US145,450 Physicists – $US131,080

9. SAP: Enterprise resource-planning software

How often it’s mentioned on O*NET: 9 of the 28 highest-paying jobs

Sample jobs and salaries:Sales managers – $US141,690 Financial managers – $US147,530

8. Microsoft Visio: Graphics and photo program

por_suwat/Getty Images

How often it’s mentioned on O*NET: 9 of the 28 highest-paying jobs

Sample jobs and salaries:Architectural and engineering managers – $US152,930 Compensation and benefits managers – $US134,210

7. Microsoft Project: Project-management software

How often it’s mentioned on O*NET: 11 of the 28 highest-paying jobs

Sample jobs and salaries:Computer and information systems managers – $US156,390 Marketing managers – $US149,200

6. Microsoft Outlook: Email program

Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto/Getty Images

How often it’s mentioned on O*NET: 15 of the 28 highest-paying jobs

Sample jobs and salaries:Lawyers – $US145,300 Psychiatrists – $US220,430

5. Microsoft Powerpoint: Presentation software

Getty Images

How often it’s mentioned on O*NET: 16 of the 28 highest-paying jobs

Sample jobs and salaries:Chief executives – $US193,850 Advertising and promotions managers – $US141,890

4. Microsoft Access: Database and query program

Reuters

How often it’s mentioned on O*NET: 16 of the 28 highest-paying jobs

Sample jobs and salaries:Petroleum engineers – $US156,780 General pediatricians – $US184,410

3. Microsoft Word: Word-processing program

Shutterstock

How often it’s mentioned on O*NET: 18 of the 28 highest-paying jobs

Sample jobs and salaries:Financial managers – $US147,530 Sales managers – $US141,690

2. Microsoft Office: Office suite software

How often it’s mentioned on O*NET: 20 of the 28 highest-paying jobs

Sample jobs and salaries:General internists – $US201,440 Financial managers – $US147,530

1. Microsoft Excel: Spreadsheet software

Manuel Breva Colmeiro/Getty Images

How often it’s mentioned on O*NET: 21 of the 28 highest-paying jobs

Sample jobs and salaries:Chief executives – $US193,850 Public relations and fundraising managers – $US132,630

