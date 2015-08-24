7 celebrities who are also big tech insiders

Celebrities are usually known for their hot-selling albums, sports playing abilities, and red carpet appearances — but not always for their tech savvy.
Some celebrities try to fly drones with code. Others have made the march from Hollywood into Silicon Valley to join venture capital firms. A few are even investors in billion-dollar startups.
The talk show host was building towards a college degree in computer programming at the College of Saint Rose in New York. He learned all the languages in his coursework, going up to C++, before switching over to become a communications major just one semester before he would have finished.
Fallon once said, 'if there's a computer-programming sketch, I will somehow make that happen.'
The rom-com pretty boy surprised many with his portrayal of Steve Jobs in the documentary of the Apple luminary -- and even then, some people weren't too impressed with the movie itself.
The actor has famously invested in many tech companies -- 51 investments to be exact, in companies like Spotify, AirBnb, Foursquare, Uber and Dwolla. On top of that thick portfolio, Kutcher is an entrepreneur -- he founded a media company called Katalyst which curates media events for entertainment and tech; it's hosted speakers like Ben Horowitz, Steve Forbes and Arianna Huffington.
Four years ago, Kutcher also founded A-Grade Investments with some of his pals and the firm that provides mobile apps and e-commerce companies with early stage and seed investments.
The Black Eyed Peas frontman didn't just create music videos with hover cars and tech loving album art concepts -- he made a foray into the tech world after he attended and performed at a FIRST robotics competition at the Southern New Hampshire University.
Intel officials made Will.i.am the head of creative innovation of the company, and he has advised them on laptop and tablet designs. He also works on producing expressive music for Intel.
Chamillionare dropped his hit song 'Ridin' in 2005, and hasn't been a huge blip on the hip hop radar since then. It turns out that he's been working on his entrepreneurship game.
The Grammy-winning rapper, along with heavy-hitter entrepreneur Mark Suster, invested with Upfront Ventures for a while before Suster pronounced him Entrepreneur In Residence at the VC firm. At Upfront, Chamillionaire and some other partners were some of the earliest investor in Maker Studios, a company eventually acquired by The Walt Disney Company.
Suster praised Chamillionaire relentlessly on his blog, saying, 'Chamillionaire has a way more refined sense of what customer behaviour is like than most Ivy League graduates with nice Powerpoint slides that I meet.'
