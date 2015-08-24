7 celebrities who are also big tech insiders

AP Images

The rom-com pretty boy surprised many with his portrayal of Steve Jobs in the documentary of the Apple luminary -- and even then, some people weren't too impressed with the movie itself.

The actor has famously invested in many tech companies -- 51 investments to be exact, in companies like Spotify, AirBnb, Foursquare, Uber and Dwolla. On top of that thick portfolio, Kutcher is an entrepreneur -- he founded a media company called Katalyst which curates media events for entertainment and tech; it's hosted speakers like Ben Horowitz, Steve Forbes and Arianna Huffington.

Four years ago, Kutcher also founded A-Grade Investments with some of his pals and the firm that provides mobile apps and e-commerce companies with early stage and seed investments.