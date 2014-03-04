Is There A Gender Gap In Tech Salaries?

Unfortunately, sexism and gross brogrammer attitudes are too often a problem in Silicon Valley.

But despite all the bad jokes and lack of representation, there is some good news for women, too. Turns out that women in the tech field might not actually get paid less than men, according to Quartz.

A recent study by the American Association of University Women titled “Graduating to a Pay Gap: The Earnings of Women and Men One Year after College Graduation” examined data on approximately 15,000 graduates to estimate the effect of gender on wages, and discovered that there is no statistically significant different in earnings between male and female engineers.

Women who pursue a career in maths, computer, and physical science professions also get paid the same amount as their male counterparts. These jobs — along with engineering — are also the best-paid jobs for women right out of college.

However, a blog called Guan pointed out that Quartz might not have enough evidence from the study to conclude anything about occupational gender gaps, whether it’s for earnings one year after graduation or at any other time in workers’ careers, because it doesn’t seem to have had enough control variables.

