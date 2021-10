Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg were rivals long before Dorsey mocked Facebook’s metaverse plan. Theirs is just one of a dozen yearslong feuds between some of the world’s most powerful tech leaders.

Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Zuckerberg have never seemed particularly chummy , but the rivalry between the two execs seems to have grown worse in the last few years.

In 2019, Facebook came under fire over its decision not to fact-check political ads. In response, Dorsey announced that Twitter would suspend political advertising altogether, saying “political message reach should be earned, not bought.”

Dorsey also said at an event that October that Zuckerberg’s argument that Facebook is an advocate for free speech “a major gap and flaw in the substance he was getting across,” and that “there’s some amount of revisionist history in all his storytelling.”

For his part, Zuckerberg hasn’t been shy about criticizing Twitter, saying in an all hands that same month that “Twitter can’t do as good of a job as we can,” according to leaked audio obtained by The Verge.

Two months later, Dorsey unfollowed Zuckerberg on Twitter.

Since then, Dorsey has criticized Facebook’s rebranded logo, proclaimed that he doesn’t use any Facebook products, and hinted that he and Zuckerberg have “beef,” saying that the two CEOs take “different approaches.”

Most recently, Dorsey mocked Zuckerberg’s plan to turn into Facebook into a “metaverse company,” calling the concept dystopian.