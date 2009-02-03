Tech Reporters From 1981 Ask: Will People Ever Read Their Newspaper On A Computer? (Video)

Could people someday get their journalism electronically via the computer, replacing the humble news delivery man?



That’s what one local TV station asked in 1981, with a special report on geeks and gearheads rushing to read the San Francisco Chronicle over a computer. Imagine.

Of course, back in 1981 modem access cost $5 an hour, and it took 2 hours to download a newspaper that could be bought from a newstand for 20 cents.

But still, as we hear of the struggles of old media to adjust to the Internet, no one can say they didn’t see this all coming.



