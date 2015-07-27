The 13 coolest tech power couples in London

Roland Lamb is the CEO of musical technology company ROLI. He invented the Seaboard, a high-tech version of the keyboard that turns normal piano keys into a soft, continuous surface. Lamb moved to Japan after leaving high school to study Zen Buddhism, and went on to study Classical Chinese and Sanskrit Philosophy at Harvard University. Lamb studied for an MA in design products at the Royal College of Art, where he came up with the idea for the Seaboard.

Lamb met his wife, novelist Tahmima Anam, while they were both studying at Harvard. They now live together in Hackney. Anam is the resident novelist in London tech office Second Home, and is currently working on her third novel, which is due out in 2016. Her first book, 'A Golden Age,' won the Best First Book prize at the 2008 Commonwealth Writers' Prize, and its sequel, 'The Good Muslim,' was nominated for the 2011 Man Asian Literary Prize longlist. Anam also writes for The New York Times, The Guardian, and The New Statesman.

Twitter: @rolandlamb, @tahmima