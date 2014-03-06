Here Are The 17 Tech People You Need To Follow On Instagram

It’s been a monster year for the photo-sharing app Instagram, which introduced its first ads and doubled its user base, now hitting about 180 million active users.
Not all of our favourite tech titans have Instagram accounts (we’re looking at you, Elon Musk), but quite a few have really beautiful, interesting, or goofy streams that are worth keeping an eye on.
Get ready to start tapping that “Follow” button!
First person you have to follow: Instagram founder and CEO Kevin Systrom. As you'd expect, his pictures are all gorgeous and well-composed.
Don't forget about his co-founder, Mike Krieger. Krieger has a great eye for light and how it can be the star of a photo.
Thor Fridiksson, the founder of the hot trivia app QuizUp is originally from Iceland, so if you follow him on Instagram you can tag along on some of his travels.
Dennis Crowley, CEO of Foursquare, will delight you with beautiful outdoorsy scenes and fitness inspiration.
Christian Sanz founded a company called Skycatch that makes drones. You'll see those drones all over his feed.
If you want an inside look at major tech conferences and events, follow Re/code's Kara Swisher. Oh hello, Tim Armstrong.
Venture capitalist and Thrillist founder Ben Lerer has a sense of humour that comes through strong on his Instagram feed.
As you'd expect, Bitcoin crops up a lot on the Instagram of Cameron Winklevoss. Bonus: Baby Winklevii!
Serial entrepreneur (and Reddit founder) Alexis Ohanian is an avid Instagrammer. You'll always see new, random and interesting pictures on his account.
Rachel Haot is the Chief Digital Officer of New York, and her amazing skyline photos will make you long for NYC.
Quora's founder and CEO Adam D'Angelo is a stunning photographer (especially when he adds a filter!).
Virgin founder and billionaire Richard Branson is a thrill seeker and you can DEFINITELY see that through his Instagrams.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.