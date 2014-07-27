11 Smartphone Home Screens From Some Of The Biggest Names In Tech

Stephen Lam/Getty ImagesLinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner shared his home screen with Business Insider.
What’s on your smartphone home screen says a lot about you: How you spend your time online, how you get stuff done, and how you like to have fun.
We asked a mix of CEOs, VCs, and entrepreneurs to share what’s on their home screens.
Yext CEO Howard Lerman loaded his screen up with other apps he's involved with -- private messaging app Confide and Yo competitor AHOY. He also loves Dropbox so he can pull out financial plans whenever he needs to.
Google Ventures partner MG Siegler is doing an experiment where he replaces one app on his home screen with something new every few days. He's currently using Taptalk, a photo messaging app.
New York Times tech columnist Farhad Manjoo says he doesn't believe in the home screen. Instead, he uses Spotlight search to find the app he wants. He's also way behind on email.
Shakil Khan, head of Special Projects at Spotify and founder of Bitcoin news site Coin Desk, uses a lot of different messaging apps.
LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner likes to stay on top of the news. His screen is packed with stock, news, and weather apps.
Venture Capitalist Fred Wilson of Union Square Ventures is a hardcore Android user. His home screen is packed with many apps from startups he has invested in.
Bryan Goldberg, the founder of Bleacher Report and Bustle, says he only puts apps on his home screen that he uses every day. (That explains the empty row.)
Matt Mullenweg, founder and CEO of Automattic (the company behind WordPress and other online services), focuses a lot on communication and productivity.
Sonny Vu, founder of Misfit Wearables has a nice mix of shopping, social, and entertainment apps. (You may have seen Misfit's Shine fitness tracker in Apple's latest iPhone commercial.)
Bastian Lehmann, the co-founder and CEO of Postmates, travels a lot, so he has Lyft, Hotel Tonight, and Passbook always at the ready. He uses his own app, Postmates, to order food.
Twitter co-founder and Square CEO Jack Dorsey keeps things minimal on his home screen. It's mostly just the default apps that come with the iPhone. (This is a screenshot he tweeted a few years ago.)
