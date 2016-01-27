Tech North is trying to reassure startups in the North of England that everything is alright after its leader suddenly left

Twitter/Herb Kim Tech North interim leader Herb Kim.

Tech North, the public body set up last year to support the North of England’s technology sector, is trying to steady the ship after losing its leader, Claire Braithwaite, at the end of last week.

In a blog post published on Monday evening, Tech North tried to dispel any rumours that it was changing its strategy or having its funding infringed upon by Tech City UK.

Tech North sits under Tech City UK and is being given £2 million a year for the next three years by the government. Tech City UK is also funded by the government but the amount it receives has been declining steadily as chancellor George Osborne looks to cut public spending by £37 billion.

On Monday a Financial Times report suggested there have been rifts between Tech North and Tech City UK over how Tech North’s funding is distributed and who has ultimate control of it.

According to an FT source, Braithwaite was having to travel to London on a weekly basis to get her decisions approved. Tech City UK denies the claims and says there are inaccuracies in the report.

Tech North The Tech North team.

“We can assure you that our funding remains unaffected,” Tech North wrote in the blog post. ” We are committed to delivering on our existing strategy which remains entirely unchanged: accelerating the growth of the North’s digital economy, by promoting digital entrepreneurs and attracting talent, entrepreneurs and investment to the North of England.”

Tech North has appointed executive chairman Herb Kim as its new leader until it finds a replacement for Braithwaite, who resigned last Friday, just six months after Tech North launched. Tech North board member Alex Depledge resigned two weeks earlier.

“We will be actively recruiting a new head of Tech North or similar role as soon as possible and further updates on this will be provided in due course,” Tech North said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.