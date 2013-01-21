How 15 Tech Tycoons Spend Their Fortunes

Photo: AP

If you’d founded a tech company worth billions of dollars, what would you do with your cash?That’s a high-class problem faced by the moguls on this list.



Naturally, many of them buy expensive things, like cars, houses, planes—even islands.

But even if you’re Larry Ellison, with a seemingly endless appetite for that stuff, there comes a time when you want to do more.

Maybe it’s solving the world’s problems, or just indulging in a geeky fantasy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.