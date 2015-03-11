A tech mogul is selling his mansion -- complete with 'Star Wars' bedroom -- for $15 million

Madeline Stone
Dirk Gates, founder and former CEO of internet connectivity companies Xirrus and Xircom, has listed his California home for $US14.9 million, according to Curbed.

The Westlake Village home has some crazy features, including 11 bathrooms, a two-floor library, basketball court, and water slide.

However, there’s one room that “Star Wars” fans, in particular, will love: a bedroom that’s been decorated in honour of the films, complete with an airspeeder bed and fake snow.

The entire mansion is truly a sight to behold.

A modern sculpture greets you upon entrance.

Inside, the family room is large enough for a giant sectional couch.

The home has six bedrooms in total. With fake snow, an airspeeder replica, and a mini R2D2, this one would be perfect for die-hard 'Star Wars' fans.

The master suite has expansive windows that look out on the backyard.

The suite also includes an office.

And a gym and wet bar.

If you want the whole spa experience, the master bath has its own Whirlpool tub and a sauna.

Not all of the bedrooms are so luxurious, however. This one was outfitted with a pirate ship bed.

And this one has its own fireplace.

The kitchen is massive, with an enormous refrigerator, four ovens and two dishwashers.

Here's an informal dining area.

This more formal area features dramatic light fixtures and dark wood decor.

A two-floor library, complete with arched ceilings, columns, and a central reading library, is a luxurious place to do work.

The library looks equally amazing from the second floor.

This home seems equipped for fun. This game room is stocked with some arcade favourites and a jukebox.

Downstairs, you'll find a large home theatre.

The theatre includes a bar and popcorn makers.

Sliding glass doors open this area to a balcony outside.

Gates seems to be using the other side of the room for band practice.

This separate lounging area also looks very comfortable.

A half-sized basketball court is yet another perk this home is offering.

Plus, the outdoor setup is truly amazing, with several waterfalls constructed to look like a tropical lagoon.

A 120-foot water slide empties into the pool.

You can also jump off of the 16-foot cliff into the pool below, or relax in the hot tub.

There are two outdoor kitchens, one that includes a pizza oven.

There are plenty of areas to enjoy the outdoors at night, like this outdoor area equipped with heat lamps and a fire pit.

Now tour another Los Angeles home.

