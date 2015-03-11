A tech mogul is selling his mansion -- complete with 'Star Wars' bedroom -- for $15 million

Dirk Gates, founder and former CEO of internet connectivity companies Xirrus and Xircom, has listed his California home for $US14.9 million, according to Curbed.

The Westlake Village home has some crazy features, including 11 bathrooms, a two-floor library, basketball court, and water slide.

However, there’s one room that “Star Wars” fans, in particular, will love: a bedroom that’s been decorated in honour of the films, complete with an airspeeder bed and fake snow.

The entire mansion is truly a sight to behold.

