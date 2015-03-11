A tech mogul is selling his mansion -- complete with 'Star Wars' bedroom -- for $15 million

Dirk Gates, founder and former CEO of internet connectivity companies Xirrus and Xircom, has listed his California home for $US14.9 million, according to Curbed.
The Westlake Village home has some crazy features, including 11 bathrooms, a two-floor library, basketball court, and water slide.
However, there’s one room that “Star Wars” fans, in particular, will love: a bedroom that’s been decorated in honour of the films, complete with an airspeeder bed and fake snow.
The entire mansion is truly a sight to behold.
The home has six bedrooms in total. With fake snow, an airspeeder replica, and a mini R2D2, this one would be perfect for die-hard 'Star Wars' fans.
A two-floor library, complete with arched ceilings, columns, and a central reading library, is a luxurious place to do work.
This home seems equipped for fun. This game room is stocked with some arcade favourites and a jukebox.
Plus, the outdoor setup is truly amazing, with several waterfalls constructed to look like a tropical lagoon.
There are plenty of areas to enjoy the outdoors at night, like this outdoor area equipped with heat lamps and a fire pit.
