Check out all the bigshot tech execs who just met the Chinese president in Seattle

Some of the most powerful tech leaders got together in Seattle to greet the Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the US on Wednesday.

And based on the group photo just tweeted out by Seattle Times reporter Matt Day, it was truly a star-studded event:

Here’s a blown up version of the photo:

President Xi is in the center of the front row, wearing the purple tie.

In the front row, from left to right, here are the tech execs we could identify:

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Former Cisco CEO John Chambers

Alibaba founder Jack Ma

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Second row:

Qualcomm CEO Steven Mollenkopf (middle, glasses)

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich (two spots to the right)

Linkedin founder Reid Hoffman (two more spots to the right)

In the third row, we see AirBnb cofounder Brian Chesky standing next to Baidu’s Robin Li, at the far right.

President Xi attended several events during the day. This picture was taken at an event hosted by Microsoft, which meeting included China’s internet czar Lu Wei, who oversees Chinese restrictions on foreign tech companies. After the meeting, Xi is reported to be having a private dinner with Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates too.

Here’s a video of Apple CEO Tim Cook leaving the meeting:

Just spotted Apple CEO Tim Cook leaving the Westin after mtg with China’s President Xi and other US business leaders. pic.twitter.com/LG6Lvlqgg9

— Jeff Dubois (@JeffKIRO7) September 23, 2015

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

