Check out all the bigshot tech execs who just met the Chinese president in Seattle

Eugene Kim

Some of the most powerful tech leaders got together in Seattle to greet the Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the US on Wednesday.

And based on the group photo just tweeted out by Seattle Times reporter Matt Day, it was truly a star-studded event:

Here’s a blown up version of the photo:

Chinese tech ceo blowupMatt Day via Twitter

President Xi is in the center of the front row, wearing the purple tie.

In the front row, from left to right, here are the tech execs we could identify: 

  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
  • Former Cisco CEO John Chambers
  • Alibaba founder Jack Ma
  • IBM CEO Ginni Rometty
  • Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
  • Apple CEO Tim Cook
  • Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Second row:

  • Qualcomm CEO Steven Mollenkopf (middle, glasses)
  • Intel CEO Brian Krzanich (two spots to the right)
  • Linkedin founder Reid Hoffman (two more spots to the right)

In the third row, we see AirBnb cofounder Brian Chesky standing next to Baidu’s Robin Li, at the far right.

Let us know in comments who we missed!

President Xi attended several events during the day. This picture was taken at an event hosted by Microsoft, which meeting included China’s internet czar Lu Wei, who oversees Chinese restrictions on foreign tech companies. After the meeting, Xi is reported to be having a private dinner with Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates too.

Here’s a video of Apple CEO Tim Cook leaving the meeting:

 

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

