These are the tech jobs that have the best and worst work-life balance

Nathan McAlone
Programmer work office laptopFlickr / VFS Digital Design

The tech industry, and the hectic startup life in particular, can do a number on work-life balance.

But some jobs within tech companies are easier than others, according to research by Comparably, a Glassdoor competitor.

In a survey of more than 6,000 tech workers, Comparably found that there were vast differences in the work-life balance of various positions. Senior designers came out on top, with 81% saying they were satisfied with their work-life balance. At the bottom were sales managers, who came in at a depressing 46%.

Here is the full list of how satisfied people are with their job’s work-life balance:

  1. Senior Designer — 81%
  2. Founders/CEO — 77%
  3. Product Manager — 76%
  4. Developer — 73%
  5. Customer Service Manager — 67%
  6. Marketing Manager — 65%
  7. Creative Director — 61%
  8. Sales Manager — 46%

Comparably also broke the data down by other factors like gender. You can see the whole report at Comparably’s website.

