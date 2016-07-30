These are the tech jobs that have the best and worst work-life balance

The tech industry, and the hectic startup life in particular, can do a number on work-life balance.

But some jobs within tech companies are easier than others, according to research by Comparably, a Glassdoor competitor.

In a survey of more than 6,000 tech workers, Comparably found that there were vast differences in the work-life balance of various positions. Senior designers came out on top, with 81% saying they were satisfied with their work-life balance. At the bottom were sales managers, who came in at a depressing 46%.

Here is the full list of how satisfied people are with their job’s work-life balance:

Senior Designer — 81% Founders/CEO — 77% Product Manager — 76% Developer — 73% Customer Service Manager — 67% Marketing Manager — 65% Creative Director — 61% Sales Manager — 46%

Comparably also broke the data down by other factors like gender. You can see the whole report at Comparably’s website.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.