3D Body-Part Printer And 8 Other Tech Jobs Coming In The Future

Consider how many new technologies have entered our lives in the past five years: smartphones, tablets, Google Glass, 3D printing, drones, self-driving cars, big data, cloud computing.

Some people say new tech will destroy jobs. No doubt that’s true, in part. We just don’t need a lot of typewriter repair people today.

But new tech will also lead to new jobs, some of them incredible to ponder. Want to be a 3D body-part printer? Or an augmented reality architect? These are the job vacancies that will be open tomorrow.

