Tech Job Listings Finally Tick Upwards

A touch of good news for tech workers (and the tech industry): Job listings at Dice.com, probably the premier site for programmers, systems analysts, and project managers accustomed to working for the enterprise (as opposed to startups) rose 3.1% in Feb.



First rise in five months. As you’ll recall, the credit crisis and Wall Street meltdown impacted about five months ago.

Still way way down from last year though: About 57,300 jobs on Dice now compared to 94,400 from Feb 2008.

