Tech Is Back!

Dan Frommer
paul intel bunny suit

Intel (INTC) is always one of the first tech companies to report earnings, and by the looks of Intel’s results, this might be the beginning of a tech comeback.

Intel’s sales blew out the Street’s expectations — $8.0 billion vs. $7.3 billion consensus — and shares are up 7% after-hours.

That’s enough to boost Apple shares up 1.2% after hours and Microsoft up 2.9%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.