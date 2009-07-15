Tech Is Back!

Intel (INTC) is always one of the first tech companies to report earnings, and by the looks of Intel’s results, this might be the beginning of a tech comeback.

Intel’s sales blew out the Street’s expectations — $8.0 billion vs. $7.3 billion consensus — and shares are up 7% after-hours.

That’s enough to boost Apple shares up 1.2% after hours and Microsoft up 2.9%.

