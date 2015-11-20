Square raised a lot less money than other high-profile tech IPOs of the last 5 years

Square’s IPO was a mixed bag. The shares were underpriced at $US9, and finished the day at $US13 — the upper end of where Square originally priced them. Although the company’s valuation was slashed from the $US6 billion that late-stage investors valued it at a year ago, those investors still made a killing.

But the real purpose of going public is to raise money for continuing operations. Square’s IPO was smaller than a lot of other high-profile tech IPOs of the last 5 years, as this chart from Statista shows. Square raised $US243 million, while Match, which also went public today, raised $US400 million. But the big winner in the IPO market has to be Alibaba, which raised $US25 billion when it went public last year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.