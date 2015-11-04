Tech Insider is hiring a paid intern who loves to write about science

Tech Insider A Tech Insider intern hard at work.

The science team at Tech Insider is looking for paid editorial interns to join our ranks starting this winter.

Our interns don’t spend their days making coffee runs or organising closets.

Tech Insider interns are a vital part of our team and do meaningful work: researching, writing, pitching, and producing posts. They also help us tackle breaking news and get to cover events if the opportunity is right.

We prize self-starters who can find their own stories, pitch them, and write quickly, cleanly, and concisely.

Our style is smart, conversational, exciting, and geared toward non-scientists. Attention to detail and efficiency in a quick-turnaround environment are required. We also prize agility in and enthusiasm for tackling wildly divergent topics, an eye for strong visuals, and a knack for framing stories in enticing ways.

Our aim is to help readers appreciate, understand, and use science and innovations that surround us — be they in everyday life, a cryptic study, or trending news.

Internships are only available at our New York City headquarters (150 Fifth Avenue) and run for six months. Interns are encouraged to work up to 40 hours a week. Many of our current full-time staff started out as interns here.

Consider applying if:

You have excellent writing and copy editing skills.

You can decipher complex or esoteric developments and make science exciting and surprising for a general audience.

You generate more story ideas than you know what to do with, and find yourself writing day-two stories for the web on day one.

You can bring unique context to trending news and make those stories your own.

Multitasking is your middle name, and you thrive in a fast-paced, collaborative setting.

You’re interminably wowed by human ingenuity and obsessed with the future.

After-hours duties may also include helping retain our Science Friday trivia champion title over rival publications.

Apply here with a one-page resume, three relevant clips, and a one-page cover letter telling us what excites you about working for Tech Insider.

