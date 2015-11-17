Tech Insider is looking for someone to run our front page

Tech Insider is looking for someone who is obsessed with news, trends, and social media to be our new front page editor.

Tech Insider, which just launched in July, is a cutting-edge digital publication covering technology, science, culture, and innovation. Its mission is to cover how human innovation is changing the world and solving challenges large and small. In just a few months, we’ve created one of the biggest tech brands on social video. This is an opportunity to join a team of top-notch digital journalists and build something from the ground up.

The front page editor would take complete ownership of our homepage.

Responsibilities will include:

Keep a close eye on the news and identify important stories as they develop

Write and report relevant stories

Curate the front page, which entails choosing stories to feature, writing headlines, and choosing thumbnails

Help manage our Facebook and Twitter accounts

Pull in stories and features from our content partners

We’re looking for someone who has a voracious appetite for news and a knack for finding stories that people want to share.

The front page editor should be comfortable working in a fast-paced environment, possess excellent communication skills, and be excited about building Tech Insider’s brand. He or she should have 1-3 years experience in a newsroom, and a background in journalism.

APPLY HERE with a resume and cover letter if this sounds like your dream job.

This job is full-time and based in our New York City headquarters. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

