SpaceX Photos/Flickr The ideal candidate is a driven storyteller who can spot the hottest stories in tech, science, culture, and innovation.

Tech Insider is hiring an associate video producer in the UK! The ideal candidate is a driven storyteller who can spot the hottest stories in tech, science, culture, and innovation.

We’re looking for a multimedia journalist with the ability to edit video quickly and creatively. A brilliant gadget invented in London? A breakthrough experiment at Oxford? A stunning building new building in Paris? An inspiring trend in Holland?

The role includes conceptualizing, producing, shooting, and editing videos. It also involves editing video for multiple mediums, from Facebook to Snapchat to YouTube, in addition to our website.

You should be ready to get out in the field, too.

Candidates should:

have a mastery of Final Cut X or Premiere

know how to use Adobe After Effects and Photoshop as well as various types of audio and digital video equipment, including Canon and Sony cameras

know how to shoot awesome video with their iPhone

have at least 2-3 years professional work experience

Tech Insider launched last summer and is already the most mobile and most followed consumer tech site in the world, with nearly 5 million fans and followers across all platforms. Tech Insider is also the No. 1 producer of tech video worldwide, with more than 300 million views a month.

Apply here with a CV, cover letter, and a link to your LinkedIn profile, if this seems like your dream job.

Tech Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits. This is a full-time position based in our London office.

NOW WATCH: Researchers built a robot hand that mimics human dexterity and learns on its own



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.