Tech Insider is hiring a paid intern to write about technology

The tech team at Tech Insider is looking for a paid editorial intern to write about everything from gaming to gadgets.
Tech Insider interns are a vital part of our team and do meaningful work: researching, writing, pitching, and producing posts. They also help us tackle breaking news and get to cover events if the opportunity is right.
We prize self-starters who can find their own stories, pitch them, and write quickly, cleanly, and concisely.
The ideal candidate will have:
- Experience writing for a news outlet or a degree in journalism or related concentration.
- An interest in the budding technology trends that will shape how we live, work, and get around in the future.
- An understanding of how to write about complex topics for a broad audience that’s interested in technology.
If this sounds like your dream job, APPLY HERE. Be sure to send us a resume and cover letter.
This position is based out of Tech Insider’s New York City headquarters.
