Tech Insider is hiring a paid intern to write about technology

Steve Kovach
Intern working tech insiderTech InsiderA Tech Insider intern hard at work.

The tech team at Tech Insider is looking for a paid editorial intern to write about everything from gaming to gadgets.

Tech Insider interns are a vital part of our team and do meaningful work: researching, writing, pitching, and producing posts. They also help us tackle breaking news and get to cover events if the opportunity is right.

We prize self-starters who can find their own stories, pitch them, and write quickly, cleanly, and concisely.

The ideal candidate will have:

  • Experience writing for a news outlet or a degree in journalism or related concentration.
  • An interest in the budding technology trends that will shape how we live, work, and get around in the future.
  • An understanding of how to write about complex topics for a broad audience that’s interested in technology.

If this sounds like your dream job, APPLY HERE. Be sure to send us a resume and cover letter.

This position is based out of Tech Insider’s New York City headquarters.

