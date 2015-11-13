Tech Insider is hiring a paid intern to write about culture and entertainment

Lucasfilm Are you the intern we’re looking for?

Tech Insider is hiring an intern to work on our growing entertainment and culture vertical.

This section is focused on both pop and digital culture — reaching Tech Insider’s audience of curious and smart readers in ways that encourage them to think about how we live in the world around us.

The ideal candidate is familiar with the corners internet like Reddit and Tumblr, and feels comfortable covering a range of topics, from “Star Wars” and “Harry Potter” to online dating and famous teens on Snapchat.

From photo essays on the new “Star Wars” movie to stories about using Yik Yak on college campuses, this job offers a unique platform for someone with great storytelling skills and strong opinions.

As an intern at Tech Insider, there’s no getting coffee, filing, or making copies. Our interns are an integral part of our team. Many of our current writers and editors started as interns.

Tech Insider interns spend their time researching, writing, pitching and producing features.

We’re looking for the following:

Excellent writing skills

Familiarity with a range of subjects that fall under digital culture and entertainment

Big ideas

Ability to be creative and package stories in a exciting ways, and work at a fast pace

A journalism background

APPLY HERE with a résumé and cover letter if this sounds like your dream job, and specify why you’re interested in working on Tech Insider’s culture and entertainment vertical.

